Rob Ninkovich and Mike Tannenbaum discuss how Patrick Mahomes' sprained right ankle will affect how the Eagles defend against him and the Chiefs' offense. (1:07)

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire is eligible to play in Super Bowl LVII after the Kansas City Chiefs activated him from their injured reserve list Monday.

In a corresponding move, the Chiefs placed wide receiver Mecole Hardman on injured reserve with what the team is calling a pelvic injury, and he will not play in Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Edwards-Helaire hasn't played since a Week 11 game against the Los Angeles Chargers because of a high ankle sprain. He finished third on the team in rushing with 302 yards and three touchdowns. He also caught 17 passes for 151 yards and three touchdowns.

Edwards-Helaire began the season as the Chiefs' main featured back, but before the injury had lost his starting spot and much of his playing time to rookie Isiah Pacheco, a seventh-round draft pick. Edwards-Helaire had one game this season with more than 10 carries, a Week 4 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Pacheco leads the Chiefs in rushing this postseason with 121 yards on 22 carries (5.5 yards per carry) in two games. The Chiefs did not have a rushing touchdown in their victories over the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cincinnati Bengals.

Hardman's regular season ended with the Week 9 game against the Tennessee Titans. He was sixth on the Chiefs in receptions (25) and receiving yards (297) and caught four touchdown passes. Hardman also rushed for two touchdowns.

He sat out the divisional-round playoff game against the Jaguars but returned to play in the AFC Championship Game against the Bengals. However, he aggravated the injury and left that game for good before it was finished.