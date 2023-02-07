Los Angeles Rams running back Ronnie Rivers made more than 70% of his 2022 salary in a single stroke of gambling luck.

On Saturday, Rivers won $514,837 playing three-card poker when he hit the Mega Progressive Jackpot at Caesars Palace.

.@CaesarsRewards guest and @RamsNFL player Ronnie Rivers hit the Mega Progressive Jackpot this weekend winning $514,837 on 3-card poker!



21+. Gambling problem? Call 800-522-4700. pic.twitter.com/EVjQISUiUG — Caesars Palace (@CaesarsPalace) February 6, 2023

According to KTNV, Rivers was in Vegas celebrating his mother's birthday and plans to buy a house with his winnings. The rookie running back had a base salary of $705,000 last season and is set to make $870,000 in 2023.

Rivers just finished his rookie season in the NFL, first signing with the Arizona Cardinals as an undrafted free agent. After a short stint with the Seattle Seahawks, Rivers signed with the Rams' practice squad and after several elevations during the season, was signed to the active roster in November.

Rivers, who started at running back for the Rams in Week 8 against the San Francisco 49ers, finished the season with nine carries for 21 yards and five catches for 29 yards.