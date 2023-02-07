NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The Tennessee Titans announced Tuesday they have promoted Tim Kelly to offensive coordinator.

Kelly spent last season as the Titans' pass game coordinator. Prior to joining the Titans, Kelly spent eight seasons with the Houston Texans in different coaching roles. Kelly joined the Texans in 2014 as an offensive quality control assistant before holding multiple roles, including assistant offensive line, tight ends coach and most recently offensive coordinator (2019-21).

The Titans also made several additions to the coach staff. Former Atlanta Falcons quarterbacks coach Charles London has been named the pass game coordinator/quarterbacks coach.

Chris Harris joins Tennessee's staff as defensive pass game coordinator/cornerbacks coach. Harris spent the past three seasons with the Washington Commanders as the defensive backs coach.

Other coaching additions include Lori Locust, defensive quality control and Justin Hamilton, defensive quality control. Locust becomes the first full-time woman coach in Titans franchise history.

The Titans also promoted Jason Houghtaling to offensive line coach. Houghtaling was the assistant offensive line coach over the past two seasons.

Tony Dews will take over as the tight ends coach after serving as the running backs coach since joining the Titans in 2018. Tennessee still has to fill the running backs coach position.

The Titans now have two analyst roles on their offensive staff. Former quarterbacks coach Pat O'Hara is now the pass game analyst, and former tight ends coach Luke Steckel is the run game analyst.