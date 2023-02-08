Hall of Fame wide receiver Michael Irvin will not fill his role as an NFL Network analyst ahead of Sunday's Super Bowl after a woman issued a complaint about his conduct during a hotel encounter in Glendale, Arizona.

NFL Media said Irvin "will not a part of NFL Network's Super Bowl LVII week coverage" without specifying the details of the woman's complaint over an incident that allegedly happened Sunday.

Irvin denied any wrongdoing to The Dallas Morning News, saying his interaction with the woman took place in the hotel lobby and lasted less than a minute.

"Honestly, I'm a bit baffled with it all," Irvin said. "This all happened in a 45-second conversation in the lobby. When I got back after going out ... I came into the lobby and I talked to somebody. I talked to this girl. I don't know her, and I talked to her for about 45 seconds. We shook hands. Then, I left. ... That's all I know."

Irvin also told 105.3 The Fan on Wednesday morning that he did not remember the interaction with the woman after having "a few drinks."

A Glendale Police spokesperson told the Morning News that they had no knowledge of any incident involving Irvin.

Irvin, who won three Super Bowls with the Dallas Cowboys in the 1990s and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2007, has served as an NFL Network analyst since 2009. He made regular appearances on ESPN's "First Take" during the NFL season, including on Monday's show.