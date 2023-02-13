Mike Tannenbaum breaks down why he thinks the Las Vegas Raiders would be the best fit for Aaron Rodgers next season. (0:49)

Super Bowl LVII is over, with the Kansas City Chiefs downing the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35. Now, we're looking ahead to next season with our way-too-early NFL team rankings.

Sure, a lot can happen between now and the time the regular season gets underway in seven months. Many teams could have new starting quarterbacks. The futures of Jimmy Garoppolo, Derek Carr and Aaron Rodgers are in flux. Three teams have hired new head coaches, while two are still interviewing candidates. There are plenty of free agents who will sign with new teams in March -- or return to their 2022 squads. And then there's the 2023 draft, which begins on April 27.

Here's how we see next season right now -- from 1 to 32 -- with our NFL Nation writers describing the offseason for the teams they cover in three or fewer words.

Our power panel is a group of more than 80 writers, editors and TV personalities who evaluates how NFL teams stack up against each other, then ranks them from 1 to 32.

2022 record: 14-3

Offseason in three or fewer words: Keep Mahomes happy

The Chiefs have some work to do if they're going to surround quarterback Patrick Mahomes with a strong cast of supporting skill players. JuJu Smith-Schuster, Mecole Hardman and Jerick McKinnon are potential unrestricted free agents. Travis Kelce has shown no signs of decline, but he will turn 34 in October. A good chunk of their available resources needs to be devoted to bolstering their receiving group. -- Adam Teicher

2022 record: 14-3

Offseason in three or fewer words: Decisions, decisions, decisions

The Eagles have a number of notable free agents, which include Miles Sanders, C.J. Gardner-Johnson, James Bradberry, Isaac Seumalo, Fletcher Cox and Brandon Graham. Complicating matters is that QB Jalen Hurts is eligible for a contract extension. They'll have to set a big chunk of money aside to lock Hurts in long term and will have to let some quality players walk. -- Tim McManus

2022 record: 13-4

Offseason in three or fewer words: Figure out quarterback

Brock Purdy and Trey Lance are the only two quarterbacks the Niners have under contract for next season and both are recovering from injuries. Lance (broken right ankle) expects to be a full go for OTAs and beyond, while Purdy (torn UCL in right elbow) won't be back until late July at the earliest. Which means San Francisco's quarterback dilemma must first be solved based on health, then on ability and upside. Would the 49ers run it back with just Purdy, Lance and a low-cost veteran? That's just one of the many quarterback questions the Niners must answer if they're going to contend for a Super Bowl again in 2023. -- Nick Wagoner

2022 record: 12-4

Offseason in three or fewer words: Sign Joe Burrow

Burrow, the top overall draft pick in 2020, will be eligible for a contract extension this offseason. Once Cincinnati locks in Burrow for the foreseeable future, the Bengals will get a better sense of what their salary cap situation will look like for the next few years. That will impact the other decisions that need to be made, such as whether Cincinnati can afford to give receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins top-of-market deals or whether the pass protection deserves another look this offseason. -- Ben Baby

2022 record: 13-3

Offseason in three or fewer words: Mind the cap

There's some work to be done on the roster, and the Bills sit more than $18 million over the cap. The team has big free agent decisions to make with linebacker Tremaine Edmunds and safety Jordan Poyer, both of whom would not be easy to replace. QB Josh Allen and the offense also need help, especially at wide receiver and interior offensive line. General manager Brandon Beane said there won't be a splash move like signing Von Miller last offseason, but the Bills will have to get creative in building the roster and avoid spreading too much cap down the road. -- Alaina Getzenberg

2022 record: 12-5

Offseason in three or fewer words: Pressure on McCarthy

This was the case in 2022 as well. But now Mike McCarthy enters a season in which he will call plays and have more say in the offense than he ever has. He will have a retooled offensive staff and potential changes in personnel on that side of the ball. He has won 24 games in the past two seasons and took the Cowboys a step further in the 2022 playoffs, but heading into the second-to-last year of his contract, McCarthy will need to have his best season, and that work starts in the offseason. -- Todd Archer

2022 record: 10-7

Offseason in three or fewer words: Pay Justin Herbert

The 2020 sixth overall pick is eligible for a contract extension, and it would be in the Chargers' favor to get a deal done expeditiously, not only to beat the market and pending deals for Joe Burrow, Tua Tagovailoa and Lamar Jackson, but to cut out any distraction that looming contract negotiations might cause for Herbert and the organization. That way, the Bolts can place all of their attention where it is badly needed in order to make the deep playoff run they've missed the past two seasons -- by fixing the offense and building a scheme that allows Herbert and his arm to shine. -- Lindsey Thiry

2022 record: 9-8

Offseason in three or fewer words: Just get healthy

While operating at 100%, this team proved it could be among the best in the NFL. The problem came when the Dolphins were at 100% for only a handful of weeks. The return of Brandon Jones and Nik Needham should shore up the defense -- which stands to improve with the addition of coordinator Vic Fangio. Tua Tagovailoa's concussion issues provided one of the biggest stories in the league this season, but Miami is confident that after an offseason of rest, he will be good to go in 2023. -- Marcel Louis-Jacques

2022 record: 13-4

Offseason in three or fewer words: Overhaul the lineup

An atypical combination of big cap numbers, expiring contracts, aging veterans and diminishing performance means the Vikings will need to make some significant changes to their starting lineup in the coming months. Six of their existing starters will be at least 31 when the 2023 season starts, and quarterback Kirk Cousins (35) is the only one who is assured of a return. As many as nine defensive starting spots could change hands. It will be a massive effort. -- Kevin Seifert

2022 record: 9-8

Offseason in three or fewer words: Fix the cap

The Jaguars are $30.1 million over the salary cap. GM Trent Baalke is going to have to make some cuts (CB Shaquill Griffin is almost certainly one) and restructure some contracts to get under the cap. Getting this done will make re-signing TE Evan Engram and possibly RT Jawaan Taylor a little easier, though expect the Jaguars to be careful with how much money they're pushing into the future because they'll need to start at least talking about a long-term deal for QB Trevor Lawrence after the 2023 season. -- Michael DiRocco

2022 record: 10-7

Offseason in three or fewer words: All about Lamar

What the Ravens can and can't do in free agency revolves around quarterback Lamar Jackson. If Baltimore places the $45 million exclusive franchise tag on Jackson, the team will have very little salary cap space to do anything to improve at wide receiver and cornerback. If the Ravens reach a new deal with Jackson, they would have more than $20 million in cap room to upgrade his supporting cast. If Baltimore decides to trade Jackson, the team would rank among the top teams in cap space (more than $40 million). -- Jamison Hensley

2022 record: 9-8

Offseason in three or fewer words: Tighten up defensively

Offensively, there aren't many holes to fill on the Lions' roster, but defense is a different story. After their first winning season since 2017, the Lions will have to rely on getting some game-changers in the draft with two first-round picks. Statistically, the Lions ranked in the bottom tier of nearly every major category on defense, including points allowed per game, in which they were tied for 28th (25.12 points PPG). -- Eric Woodyard

2022 record: 9-8

Offseason in three or fewer words: Geno and defense

The two big offseason tasks for Seahawks general manager John Schneider are to re-sign quarterback Geno Smith and improve the front seven of their defense. Schneider will have the resources to do it with around $30 million in cap space (before cuts and restructures) and a boatload of draft capital, including the fifth overall pick and four of the top 53 selections. An ideal scenario would be re-signing Smith and backup Drew Lock, which would allow them to spend their early-round picks on the defensive positions they don't address in free agency. They need upgrades at D-tackle, D-end, outside linebacker and inside linebacker. -- Brady Henderson

2022 record: 9-8

Offseason in three or fewer words: Build around Pickett

QB Kenny Pickett finished his rookie season on a high note, going 7-2 after the bye and throwing five touchdown passes to one interception in that stretch. Now it's about taking the next steps -- both individually and as an offense. Pickett will continue working with offensive coordinator Matt Canada, back for another year, but now it's about giving Pickett and the offense the tools to score more points. That means upgrades to the scheme and personnel. At the top of the list, the Steelers have to figure out how to get wide receiver George Pickens more involved, and they should look to add offensive linemen and another offensive skill position player through the draft or free agency. -- Brooke Pryor

2022 record: 9-7-1

Offseason in three or fewer words: Re-sign some standouts

Quarterback Daniel Jones is coming back in some shape or form -- general manager Joe Schoen has already stated that confidently. It's a matter of whether it's for the $32.4 million franchise tag or something closer to $40 million per season. Jones played really well in his first season under coach Brian Daboll, finishing tied for sixth in QBR at 60.8 despite being contacted the third most of any quarterback at 31.7%. But Jones isn't the only Giants player who might get a new deal. RB Saquon Barkley is likely to return, and DT Dexter Lawrence and OT Andrew Thomas are also extension candidates. -- Jordan Raanan

2022 record: 8-9

Offseason in three or fewer words: What Aaron wants

Aaron Rodgers simply wanting to return is only part of the storyline. If he decides he wants to play, he said he wants to know that the Packers aren't in a rebuild. If they are, then he'd probably try to get traded. The Packers have said publicly that they want Rodgers back, but it's not out of the question that internally they're ready to move on to Jordan Love. Before anything significant can happen this offseason, the Packers need to know where things stand with their quarterback(s). -- Rob Demovsky

2022 record: 8-9

Offseason in three or fewer words: Rehabilitating the offense

Bill Belichick has essentially acknowledged that his 2022 plan -- which included streamlining the offense and not naming an official coordinator -- was ill-advised. The team's Jan. 12 statement that it would be interviewing to fill the offensive coordinator position was uncharacteristic for the notoriously tight-lipped organization and a decisive step in the direction of trying to get QB Mac Jones & Co. back on track. The team hired Bill O'Brien to fill the open position, and he will return back to the Patriots' sideline for the first time since 2011. -- Mike Reiss

2022 record: 8-8-1

Offseason in three or fewer words: Who's the owner?

The Snyders put the team up for sale in November, and the word remains that they're motivated to sell -- "fixer upper in nation's capital, for sale by owner." But the question remains, when and to whom? What can Washington do in free agency during this state of transition? Can it re-sign key players such as free agent defensive tackle Daron Payne? How quickly will a new owner install his own people in upper management? And would the Snyders hang on to the team for another year if it doesn't get the price it wants (hard to imagine)? So many questions that impact the future of the franchise that are even bigger than Washington's annual one: Can [player X] be the quarterback of the future? -- John Keim

2022 record: 7-10

Offseason in three or fewer words: Meshing with Watson

Cleveland gave up three first-round draft picks, plus a new $230 million fully guaranteed contract, to trade for QB Deshaun Watson. The first year of the deal didn't go well. After serving an 11-game suspension for violating the personal conduct policy by committing sexual assault, as defined by the NFL, on massage therapists, Watson ranked just 27th in QBR (38.3) as Cleveland's offensive efficiency cratered in his return. Considering Watson didn't play during the 2021 season, either, rust was expected. He now has the offseason to develop chemistry in and with Cleveland's offense. -- Jake Trotter

2022 record: 7-10

Offseason in three or fewer words: Find a quarterback

The Jets have made no secret of their desire to replace QB Zach Wilson with a proven veteran, turning Wilson into a backup. The question is, which one? If they don't land the Raiders' Derek Carr, look for them to pursue a trade for Aaron Rodgers if the Packers make him available. If they miss out on Rodgers and Carr, the Jets can turn to the Titans' Ryan Tannehill or Jimmy Garoppolo (free agent). Basically, they're desperate. The Jets' hierarchy, facing a make-or-break season, doesn't want to run it back with Wilson, who hasn't come close to living up to his draft status (No. 2 overall pick in 2021). -- Rich Cimini

2022 record: 6-10

Offseason in three or fewer words: Times are a-changin'

Paraphrasing Bob Dylan seems appropriate in Las Vegas, especially with Derek Carr on his way out after nine seasons as the Raiders quarterback. Carr, who was benched with two games to go, holds nearly every passing record in franchise history but also a career record of just 63-79. So whoever the next Las Vegas QB is -- Jimmy Garoppolo? Jarrett Stidham? Draft pick TBD? -- will usher in change in a way not seen in the streets of Silver and Blackdom since perhaps when Carson Palmer landed there in 2011. -- Paul Gutierrez

2022 record: 5-12

Offseason in three or fewer words: Start camp healthy

The silver lining of missing the playoffs for the Rams is that they will have an extended offseason to get healthy, something they desperately needed last season. Los Angeles was without several star players for a significant portion of the season -- quarterback Matthew Stafford, defensive tackle Aaron Donald and wide receivers Cooper Kupp and Allen Robinson II -- and had so many injuries to their offensive line that they started 12 different combinations in 12 games. Rams coach Sean McVay has said he expects Stafford to have a healthy offseason and getting that group 100% healthy for the start of training camp has to be the Rams' No. 1 offseason goal. -- Sarah Barshop

2022 record: 7-10

Offseason in three or fewer words: Find franchise quarterback

The Panthers haven't selected a quarterback in the first round of the draft since Cam Newton, the No. 1 overall pick, in 2011. They have the No. 9 overall pick and an extra second-round pick from the Christian McCaffrey trade to move up and get a QB in the top three, maybe even at No. 1 overall. They have an offensive-minded coach now in Frank Reich, and it's time to, as GM Scott Fitterer said, take a shot. -- David Newton

2022 record: 7-10

Offseason in three or fewer words: Retool the offense

The Titans' offense was 28th in the NFL last season with an average of 17.5 points per game. Derrick Henry remains a legitimate threat running the ball, but Tennessee must find a way to balance things out. The Titans promoted Tim Kelly to offensive coordinator, filling that void, but uncertainty about QB Ryan Tannehill, possibly having to replace three starters on the offensive line and the lack of receiving game leave big questions. -- Turron Davenport

2022 record: 8-9

Offseason in three or fewer words: Fill Brady void

It's an impossible task, replacing a seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback, not only in terms of play but leadership. But to keep their window for contention open and maximize the time they have receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin and linebackers Lavonte David and Devin White all together, the Bucs will need to find a veteran replacement or strike gold in the draft at No. 19. -- Jenna Laine

2022 record: 7-10

Offseason in three or fewer words: Time for growth

The Falcons finally have cap space after two years of living near the edge and having to make difficult decisions with how to structure their roster. How will they use that money? There are options -- but starting out with improving the front seven and pass rush is a place coach Arthur Smith highlighted and is expected to put an emphasis on in the next few months. -- Michael Rothstein

2022 record: 5-12

Offseason in three or fewer words: Up next -- Payton

Sean Payton is taking over a team that has played playoff-level defense (again) but hasn't scored more than 20.8 points per game in a season since 2015 and hasn't finished in the league's top 15 in scoring since 2014. The Broncos have cycled through 10-plus quarterbacks and fired three coaches since January 2019. Payton is now tasked with repairing quarterback Russell Wilson's game, but the bottom line is if he can't get Wilson and the rest of the Broncos to score more touchdowns, he'll eventually join a growing list of those who have failed that task. -- Jeff Legwold

2022 record: 7-10

Offseason in three or fewer words: Get that quarterback

Jameis Winston? Andy Dalton? It's anyone's guess who could be the quarterback for the Saints in 2023. Their situation certainly looks a little brighter now that they'll get back into the first round of the draft, thanks to the Sean Payton trade. Whether they try to package picks and move up or make magic work with their salary cap situation in free agency, expect the Saints to be on the lookout for their next signal-caller. -- Katherine Terrell

2022 record: 3-14

Offseason in three or fewer words: Spend, add everywhere

The Bears have the most salary cap space in the NFL (approximately $93 million) and the No. 1 overall draft pick. With around 20 players set to hit free agency next month, the makeup of this roster will again look very different next season. The ability to spend on premium positions -- pass-rushers, offensive linemen and cornerback, which GM Ryan Poles said he'll eye specifically -- gives Chicago flexibility to add top veteran talent beginning in March. Poles will also be busy fielding offers for the Bears' top draft pick, which could yield an additional first-rounder this year and in 2024 so they can continue building the roster around quarterback Justin Fields. -- Courtney Cronin

2022 record: 4-12-1

Offseason in three or fewer words: Quarterback, quarterback, quarterback

The Colts are still trying to resolve what has been a lengthy coaching search featuring a number of candidates. But that might not even be their biggest decision of the offseason. With the No. 4 overall pick in the NFL draft at their disposal, the Colts have their best opportunity yet to address their yearslong quarterback problem. Will they get it right? -- Stephen Holder

2022 record: 4-13

Offseason in three or fewer words: New head coach

The Cardinals will have their fourth coach in the past seven years, which means another new culture, another new staff, another new scheme and another new man in charge. Arizona needs to find some stability with this head coach if it wants a chance to make a run at the playoffs. That starts with the offseason, which might be the most important one for Arizona in recent memory. QB Kyler Murray is still rehabbing his injured knee, so in order to avoid a year of rebuilding, the Cardinals' new coach will need to figure out how to start winning out of the gate. -- Josh Weinfuss

2022 record: 3-13-1

Offseason in three or fewer words: Get a quarterback

Davis Mills logged a QBR of 33.2 (third worst among starters) and was benched for backup quarterback Kyle Allen for two games in Weeks 12-13. Allen threw four interceptions in his brief time as a starter. So, it is clear an upgrade is needed at QB. After hiring new coach DeMeco Ryans, the Texans could look to get a quarterback at April's draft with the No. 2 overall pick. Alabama's Bryce Young, Ohio State's C.J. Stroud and Kentucky's Will Levis are options. The Texans must leave the offseason with a new face of the franchise to accelerate their rebuild. -- DJ Bien-Aime