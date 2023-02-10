Minnesota Vikings QB Kirk Cousins did not win any awards at Thursday's NFL Honors program. However, he might have stolen the show with special guest Kelly Clarkson.

Part of the show was a tribute to Tom Brady, who retired earlier in February.

Cousins, in his Kirko Chainz bling, paid his respects with a rendition of Clarkson's song, "Since U Been Gone." Cousins provided his own lyrics to the first verse before Clarkson, clad in a Dallas Cowboys-themed gown, took over serenading the GOAT.