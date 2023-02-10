Tom Brady reveals his decision to retire from football "for good" on social media. (0:50)

TAMPA, Fla. -- Former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady filed paperwork with the NFL and NFLPA on Friday to confirm his Feb. 1 retirement, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The letter -- which begins processing NFLPA benefits -- silences any questions about a potential return and makes him eligible for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2028.

Last offseason, Brady retired for 40 days before returning for a third and final season with the Buccaneers. Brady said after his first retirement that his next one would be it for good, and he's expressed a desire to move on to new things after 23 seasons in the NFL with seven Super Bowl titles.

Brady recently announced that he will assume his role with Fox Sports as an analyst in 2024.