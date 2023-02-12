Stephen A. Smith breaks down why Eagles' coach Nick Sirianni might have more motivation to beat Andy Reid in Super Bowl LVII. (1:43)

Vic Fangio has been helping the Philadelphia Eagles prepare for Super Bowl LVII before he begins his new job as the defensive coordinator of the Miami Dolphins.

Fangio signed a two-week contract with the Eagles after Philadelphia beat the 49ers in the NFC Championship Game, league sources told ESPN.

Rather than pack up for his move to Miami, Fangio spent the past two weeks in Arizona at the Philadelphia team hotel, helping Eagles coaches and players get ready for the Chiefs. More specifically, he assisted the offensive staff in their self-scouting process and supplied knowledge of the Chiefs' defense that he faced twice a year while he was the head coach of the Broncos from 2019 to 2021.

Since he is contractually tied to Philadelphia during this period, the 64-year-old Fangio would receive a Super Bowl ring if the Eagles beat the Chiefs on Sunday, which would mark the first ring of his decorated coaching career. The Eagles had approached Fangio earlier in the year about a consulting role, but he chose to keep his schedule flexible to enjoy his time away from the game.

After the Super Bowl, Fangio will head to Miami to sign his contract with the Dolphins.

Fangio has coached in the NFL since 1986, first as the Saints' linebackers coach, then as the defensive coordinator for the Panthers, Colts and Texans. He had a chance to win a ring as the 49ers' defensive coordinator when they lost in Super Bowl XLVII to the Ravens.

Fangio was 19-30 in three seasons as the Broncos' coach. As a coordinator, his defenses have finished in the top 10 eight times, most recently with the Bears (No. 3) in 2018. The Broncos finished eighth overall in 2021, his final season as their head coach.