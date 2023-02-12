The Houston Texans are expected to hire San Francisco 49ers pass-game coordinator Bobby Slowik as their new offensive coordinator, a source told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

Slowik follows new Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans to Houston from the 49ers, where he had been on the staff with Ryans for the past six seasons. Slowik is the first offensive coach to join Ryans' staff.

With Slowik's hiring, Ryans will have filled both coordinator positions on his first coaching staff. He hired Matt Burke as his defensive coordinator, a source confirmed to ESPN on Friday.

Slowik, 35, hasn't called plays before in his coaching career and spent only the 2022 season as the 49ers' pass-game coordinator after serving as an offensive passing game specialist in 2021.

He likely will be working with a rookie quarterback in 2023 as the Texans will pick No. 2 overall in the draft and do not have a clear starter heading into next season.

In 2010, Slowik joined the Washington Commanders as a video assistant before being promoted to a defensive assistant coach from 2011 to 2013. That's how he developed a familiarity with 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan, who was the Commanders' offensive coordinator those same three years.

Then when Shanahan became the 49ers' head coach in 2017, Slowik joined the 49ers staff as a defensive quality control coach and spent two seasons in that role. Slowik transitioned to an offensive assistant in 2018 before becoming more involved in helping coordinate the 49ers' passing offense in his last two seasons.

In 2021 and 2022, the 49ers' passing offense ranked 28th in attempts (30.2) but were efficient with its opportunities. Even though the 49ers suffered injuries to their starting quarterbacks, the group ranked 12th in QBR (56), ninth in completion percentage (66%), first in yards per attempt (8.3), 11th in touchdowns passes (56) and ninth in touchdown-interception ratio (2.4).

In 2022, The Texans' offense ranked 31st in yards per game (283.5) and points per game (17). The passing offense ranked 25th in yards per game (196.7) and Texans quarterbacks threw 19 interceptions (second most in the NFL).