In what is becoming a Super Bowl tradition, Baltimore Ravens defensive end Calais Campbell said he is set to return for his 16th NFL season.

"I'm coming back, baby," Campbell said during his final segment as an NFL Network analyst Sunday.

It was at last year's Super Bowl that Campbell also confirmed that he was coming back after contemplating retirement. At the end of this past season, Campbell said he would take time to consider his future, but he appeared to be leaning toward coming back, saying, "it's going to be hard to walk away."

One of the reasons for Campbell to return is reaching 100 career sacks. He currently has 99 sacks and acknowledged at the end of the season that the milestone is "not at the top of the list, but it's something I really want."

Campbell is under contract with Baltimore through 2023, but the Ravens will need to reduce his $9.4 salary-cap hit, which ranks as the fifth highest on the team. The Ravens, who are currently $26 million under the cap, will need to create room if they want to fit Lamar Jackson's franchise tag under their cap.

At 36, Campbell is the NFL's oldest active defensive lineman. He had a resurgent season last year, when he recorded 5.5 sacks.

On Thursday, Campbell received the Art Rooney Sportsmanship award, which recognizes those who demonstrate integrity and honor on the field.

Campbell has been selected to six Pro Bowls in his career and was selected First Team All-Pro after the 2017 season, when he registered a career-best 14.5 sacks for the Jacksonville Jaguars and finished second in Defensive Player of the Year voting.