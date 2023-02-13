        <
        >

          Social media reacts to Rihanna's Super Bowl 2023 halftime show

          Ezra Shaw/Getty Images
          8:52 PM ET
          • ESPN

          Rihanna is back!

          In her long-awaited return to live performing, Ms. Fenty crushed her performance on the NFL's biggest stage at Super Bowl LVII. She also used the platform to indirectly make a big announcement. After the show, Rihanna's representative confirmed that she is pregnant with her second child. She and rapper A$AP Rocky are the parents of a 9-month-old boy.

          She opened up her 13-minute performance with "B---- Better Have My Money" and appropriately closed the show with "Diamonds."

          The stunning set lit up State Farm Arena.

          The halftime performance was also the talk of social media: