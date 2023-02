Social media reacts to Rihanna's Super Bowl 2023 halftime show

Rihanna is back!

In her long-awaited return to live performing, Ms. Fenty crushed her performance on the NFL's biggest stage at Super Bowl LVII. She also used the platform to indirectly make a big announcement. After the show, Rihanna's representative confirmed that she is pregnant with her second child. She and rapper A$AP Rocky are the parents of a 9-month-old boy.

She opened up her 13-minute performance with "B---- Better Have My Money" and appropriately closed the show with "Diamonds."

The stunning set lit up State Farm Arena.

What an incredible stage set-up.



Rihanna.#SuperBowl β€” JJ Watt (@JJWatt) February 13, 2023

The halftime performance was also the talk of social media:

Rih got so many killer tracks!!!! πŸ”₯πŸ”₯πŸ”₯πŸ”₯πŸ”₯πŸ”₯πŸ”₯πŸ”₯. πŸ‘πŸΎπŸ‘πŸΎπŸ‘πŸΎπŸ‘πŸΎπŸ‘πŸΎβ™¦οΈ β€” LeBron James (@KingJames) February 13, 2023

rihanna πŸ‘‘β€οΈ β€” Coco Gauff (@CocoGauff) February 13, 2023

She killed thatπŸ”₯πŸ”₯πŸ”₯πŸ”₯ β€” Keenan Allen (@Keenan13Allen) February 13, 2023

Shine bright like a πŸ’Ž β€” Geno (@GenoSmith3) February 13, 2023