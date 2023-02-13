Social media reacts to Rihanna's Super Bowl 2023 halftime show

Rihanna is back!
In her long-awaited return to live performing, Ms. Fenty crushed her performance on the NFL's biggest stage at Super Bowl LVII. She also used the platform to indirectly make a big announcement. After the show, Rihanna's representative confirmed that she is pregnant with her second child. She and rapper A$AP Rocky are the parents of a 9-month-old boy.
She opened up her 13-minute performance with "B---- Better Have My Money" and appropriately closed the show with "Diamonds."
The stunning set lit up State Farm Arena.
Chills. @rihanna #AppleMusicHalftime pic.twitter.com/ZdNgYCh54y— NFL (@NFL) February 13, 2023
What an incredible stage set-up.— JJ Watt (@JJWatt) February 13, 2023
Rihanna.#SuperBowl
The halftime performance was also the talk of social media:
Rih got so many killer tracks!!!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥. 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾♦️— LeBron James (@KingJames) February 13, 2023
RiRi!! #SuperBowl— Jeremy Lin (@JLin7) February 13, 2023
rihanna 👑❤️— Coco Gauff (@CocoGauff) February 13, 2023
.@rihanna 💎— Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) February 13, 2023
She killed that🔥🔥🔥🔥— Keenan Allen (@Keenan13Allen) February 13, 2023
Shine bright like a 💎— Geno (@GenoSmith3) February 13, 2023
Rihanna is HER!— Jeremy Maclin (@jmac___19) February 13, 2023