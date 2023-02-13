Patrick Mahomes discusses his ankle injury and admiration for Chiefs teammates after a Super Bowl win over the Eagles. (0:47)

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- Quarterback Patrick Mahomes was named MVP after the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 for the franchise's second Super Bowl victory in four years.

"He's the MVP. The MVP," Chiefs coach Andy Reid said in his postgame on-field interview. "That's all that needs to be said: MVP."

Mahomes, hobbled with what appeared to be the same high ankle sprain suffered earlier in the postseason, keyed a second-half rally and finished the night 21-of-27 passing for 182 yards and three touchdowns. He was masterful on the game-winning drive, a 12-play, 66-yard series that churned out 5:07 of fourth-quarter clock and resulted in a 27-yard Harrison Butker field goal with 8 seconds to go.

"M-V-Pat, you know what I mean," Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce said in his postgame on-field interview. "You can't say how much he means to this team."

The Chiefs trailed 24-14 at the break but Mahomes guided the comeback by throwing two of his scoring passes after halftime. He also rushed for 44 yards in the win.

"I told you all this week there's nothing that's going to keep me off that football field," Mahomes said. "I just want a shoutout to my teammates -- we challenged each other, we needed everyone to win this football game -- so shoutout to my teammates. We're Super Bowl champs!"

Mahomes no doubt benefited from some extra treatment thanks to a longer halftime to allow for Rhianna's performance inside State Farm Stadium. And by the time the field was cleared of the stage, No. 15 was at the head of the pack, knowing the Chiefs would get the opening kickoff.

Mahomes suffered the sprain in the Chiefs' divisional round win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. He aggravated the injury late in the first half Sunday but remained in the game. His 14-yard scramble was the key play on a touchdown drive to begin the second half.

"The offensive line, Pat Mahomes and the rest of the offensive players -- they did a great job,'' Reid said.

Mahomes was also named MVP of the Super Bowl in 2020, when the Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers 31-20. And he is now the 13th quarterback to win multiple Super Bowl championships.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.