Tim Hasselbeck heaps praise on Andy Reid for his creative playcalling as the Chiefs were able to come back to defeat the Eagles in the Super Bowl. (0:50)

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- Andy Reid said after Super Bowl LVII that he plans to coach the Kansas City Chiefs again in 2023.

"If they'll have me, I'll stick around," Reid said after the Chiefs beat the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 for the franchise's third Super Bowl championship.

The Chiefs will undoubtedly have Reid, 64, who coached them to their third Super Bowl in four seasons. They beat the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV but lost the next year to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes, the Super Bowl MVP, said reports that surfaced before the game that Reid would have a decision to make about his future in coaching were news to him.

"He has every right to retire," Mahomes said. "He's done so many great things for so long. But I can tell by how much he enjoys this that that's not anywhere in the near future.

"I know that we'll have conversations before that moment happens. Whenever that time is right for him, we'll embrace it. But I'm glad that he's sticking around because we feel like the job's not finished."

Reid is the 14th head coach to win at least two Super Bowls. He would join a list of four head coaches with at least three Super Bowl wins if he gets another one, and the Chiefs appear in position to at least be strong contenders again next season. Kansas City opened as the favorite to win next season's Super Bowl with +550 odds at Caesars Sportsbook.

That could be the biggest reason, Reid said: "I'm good with what I'm doing right now."