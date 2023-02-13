Patrick Mahomes throws three touchdown passes as the Chiefs defeat Jalen Hurts and the Eagles 38-35 to win the Super Bowl. (2:55)

Chad Henne is calling it a career in a manner few in football are able to -- as a Super Bowl champion.

The veteran quarterback took to social media shortly after his Kansas City Chiefs beat the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday night to say the game would be his last in the NFL.

"Calling it a career. Capping it off with @budlight and another ring," he wrote on Instagram.

Henne, 37, didn't play in Kansas City's dramatic 38-35 win, although it looked like he might enter the game when Patrick Mahomes aggravated a right ankle injury late in the first half. Mahomes was hobbled but never missed time, instead leading the Chiefs to their second Super Bowl title in the last four seasons.