The Philadelphia Eagles' 38-35 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII painted a painstakingly familiar picture for fans in the City of Brotherly Love.

It marked the third time a Philly-based professional sports team fell just short on the biggest stage. The Eagles' loss was devastating for even the most famous of Philly fans.

What a season - so proud of this team. 💚 https://t.co/ArbZl9xMiV — Jill Biden (@FLOTUS) February 13, 2023

It all started in early November.

First, the top-seeded Philadelphia Union finally advanced to the title game after 13 seasons without an MLS Cup appearance.

The Union, after defeating New York City FC in the semifinals, faced LAFC, and it was the first time since 2003 that the No. 1 seeds in the Eastern and Western Conferences met in the MLS Cup Final.

It was a thrilling affair from start to finish. With Philly seemingly in position to take the trophy, LAFC's Gareth Bale came off the bench in extra time to level the game in the 128th minute -- the latest goal in MLS history.

Then, LAFC beat the Union 3-0 on penalty kicks to win their first-ever MLS Cup title.

Up next: the World Series.

The Philadelphia Phillies were the sixth seed in the National League, with the worst regular-season record of any team in the playoffs. However, the Phillies upset the reigning champion Atlanta Braves in the NL Division Series and then beat the San Diego Padres in the NL Championship Series to appear in their first World Series since 2009.

The Phillies led the Houston Astros 2-1 after three games, including a 7-0 shoutout in Game 3. The wild ride was highlighted by massive home runs from Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper, but it was all downhill from there.

Houston, the American League's No. 1 seed, went on to win four consecutive games to take the series.

The Union's, Phillies' and Eagles' amazing seasons all ended with sad, but earnestly to-the-point tweets.

LAFC win on penalties

🐍 ❌🛑🛑🔘🔘

👼 🛑🟢🟢🟢🔘 — PhilaUnion (@PhilaUnion) November 5, 2022

FINAL: Astros 4, Phillies 1 — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) November 6, 2022

The Eagles' Super Bowl loss is marred by a late, controversial holding call, but given what Philly fans have been through, it's reasonable that this one would really sting.

Should Philadelphians look to their other pro teams for solace, they should be wary.

The Philadelphia 76ers are currently third in the NBA's Eastern Conference. Center Joel Embiid is leading the league in scoring at 33.4 points per game and guard James Harden leads the NBA in assists per game. However, that same star-studded Sixers lineup was bounced in the conference semifinals last season as it was the previous seasons.

The Philadelphia Flyers are in second-to-last place in the Eastern Conference. On the bright side, since the Flyers are eight points from even getting a wild-card playoff spot, the chances of postseason heartbreak in the Stanley Cup playoffs are slim. And Gritty has Philly's back.