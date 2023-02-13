Philadelphia Eagles All-Pro right tackle Lane Johnson, who played through a torn adductor this postseason, will undergo surgery for the injury later this week, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Johnson delayed the surgery so he could play in the postseason as the Eagles advanced to Super Bowl LVII before losing to the Kansas City Chiefs 38-35.

He suffered the injury, which sidelined him for the final two games of the regular season, on Christmas Eve against the Dallas Cowboys.

This season, Johnson, 32, was selected as a first-team All-Pro for the second time and earned his fourth Pro Bowl selection.

He has not allowed a sack since Week 11 of the 2020 season, according to Pro Football Focus.