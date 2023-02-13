Conrad Dobler, a three-time Pro Bowl guard, died Monday at the age of 72, the Arizona Cardinals announced.

"Our hearts go out to the family, friends and former teammates of Conrad Dobler," Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill said in a statement. "He was the kind of tough, physical and fierce player that you love to line up with as a teammate and hate to line up against as an opponent. On the field, Conrad was a big reason for the success of the Cardiac Cards of the 1970s. Away from it, he brought authentic joy and caring to everyone who had the privilege of being his friend and that is what I will remember most."

Dobler started 125 of his 129 games with the St. Louis Cardinals (1972-77), New Orleans Saints (1978-79) and Buffalo Bills (1980-81).

On July 25, 1977, Dobler made the cover of Sports Illustrated with the title "Pro Football's Dirtiest Player."

Stories about the feisty offensive lineman included him punching Joe Greene, spitting on Bill Bergey and kicking Merlin Olsen in the head.

"I'll do anything I can get away with to protect my quarterback," Dobler told the magazine.

The Cardinals drafted Dobler in the fifth round out of Wyoming in 1972. He was selected to three consecutive Pro Bowls while with St. Louis from 1975 to '77.

Reuters contributed to this report.