Patrick Mahomes throws three touchdown passes as the Chiefs defeat Jalen Hurts and the Eagles 38-35 to win the Super Bowl. (2:55)

Sunday's Super Bowl LVII was the third-most-watched television show in history, with an estimated 113 million people watching the Kansas City Chiefs rally to defeat the Philadelphia Eagles.

The 2015 game between New England and Seattle on NBC holds the record at 114,442,000 viewers followed by Super Bowl XLVIII in 2014 on Fox between Seattle and Denver (112,191,000).

Fox said Monday that the preliminary numbers include the broadcasts on Fox and Fox Deportes as well as streaming on Fox's and the NFL's digital sites. The figures are via Nielsen's Fast National data and Adobe Analytics.

Final Nielsen data will be available on Tuesday.

This was Fox's 10th Super Bowl since it began airing NFL games in 1994 and the second-most-watched program in Fox Sports history.

It would also be a slight increase over the 112.3 million average for last year's Super Bowl. The Los Angeles Rams' victory over the Cincinnati Bengals was broadcast by NBC and Telemundo and streamed on Peacock and NFL digital sites.

According to Adobe Analytics, the digital feed averaged a Super Bowl-record 7 million streams, an 18% increase over last year (6 million) and more than double Fox's last Super Bowl in 2020 (3.4 million).

Rihanna's halftime show averaged 118.7 million viewers, making it the second-most-watched in Super Bowl history. Katy Perry's 2015 performance still holds the top mark at 121 million.

The Spanish-language audience average for the game was 951,000, which set the record for the most-watched Super Bowl game in Spanish-language cable television history. It was also the most-watched non-soccer event in Spanish-language cable history.