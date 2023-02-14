Mike Tannenbaum and Domonique Foxworth discuss the possibility of the Ravens putting the franchise tag on Lamar Jackson and whether he would even agree to it. (1:27)

OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- The Baltimore Ravens hired Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken as their new offensive coordinator on Tuesday in the team's first major move to get its declining offense back on track.

Georgia turned to a familiar face in a familiar role after Monken's departure, as the team promoted analyst Mike Bobo to offensive coordinator, the school announced Tuesday.

Monken, 57, helped guide Georgia to back-to-back national championships. His offense averaged 501.1 yards and 40.7 points per game last season.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh chose Monken after a process that included 21 interviews with 14 candidates over a four-week span.

"Todd's leadership and coaching acumen were evident from the beginning," Harbaugh said in a statement. "He has a proven track record for designing and teaching offensive systems that allow players to succeed at the highest level. We're excited to get to work and begin building an offense that will help us compete for championships."

Before spending the last three seasons coaching on the college level, Monken was the offensive coordinator for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2016 to 2018) and Cleveland Browns (2019).

He also interviewed for the Buccaneers' offensive coordinator position this offseason.

Monken is the seventh offensive coordinator under coach John Harbaugh, who is entering his 16th season in Baltimore.

The hiring of Monken comes 26 days after Greg Roman stepped down as Baltimore's offensive coordinator. The Ravens' scoring had decreased in each of Roman's four seasons as Baltimore's playcaller, from an NFL-best 33.2 points per game in 2019 to 20.6 points per game in 2022 (19th in the league).

Monken's arrival comes at a time when the future of quarterback Lamar Jackson is uncertain. The Ravens are expected to place the franchise tag on Jackson if the sides can't reach a long-term deal by March 7.

This marks the second straight year that Harbaugh has filled a coordinator position with a college coach. Last year, Harbaugh hired Michigan's Mike Macdonald to become his defensive coordinator.

Bobo, a former Bulldogs quarterback, served as the team's offensive coordinator from 2007 to 2014 under coach Mark Richt. He was Colorado State's head coach from 2015 to 2019, going 28-35, before returning to the SEC as South Carolina's offensive coordinator in 2020. Bobo spent the 2021 season as Auburn's offensive coordinator before returning to his alma mater as an analyst last fall.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart and Bobo were teammates at the school from 1995 to 1997, and Bobo set several team passing records and finished with 6,334 career passing yards. As Georgia's offensive coordinator, Bobo worked with quarterbacks such as Matthew Stafford and Aaron Murray. In 2012, he was a finalist for the Broyles Award, which goes to the nation's top assistant. Georgia won 135 games and two SEC championships during Bobo's time as coordinator.

ESPN's Adam Rittenberg contributed to this report.