JuJu Smith-Schuster's troll prompts response from A.J. Brown

Love wasn't in the air Tuesday when Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster posted a Valentine's Day card directed at Philadelphia Eagles cornerback James Bradberry on Twitter.

The card featured a picture of a smiling Bradberry with the words, "I'll hold you when it matters most."

The Valentine's Day greeting comes two days after Bradberry's costly holding penalty on Smith-Schuster late in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LVII. The game-changing play helped the Chiefs record a 38-35 victory over the Eagles.

For his part, Bradberry owned up to his penalty after the game.

"It was holding," he said. "I tugged his jersey. I was hoping they would let it slide."

On Tuesday, Bradberry opted to take a subtle dig at Smith-Schuster by reminding Twitter users that he -- and not Smith-Schuster -- qualified for the All-Pro team.

While Bradberry's response was subtle, Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown was more direct.

First off congratulations. Y'all deserve it .This is lame. You was on the way out the league before mahomes resurrected your career on your 1 year deal Tik-Tok boy . He admitted that he grabbed you but don't act like your like that or ever was. But congratulations again! 🎊👏🏾🍻 https://t.co/Z3SpMXnP4K — AJ Brown (@1kalwaysopen_) February 14, 2023

Smith-Schuster didn't take long to respond to Brown's comment, and added a retort to Eagles safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson, who also called him out.

Glad you were finally able to get all that off your chest after all these years. Good game bro 👍🏾💍 https://t.co/2JNdB6uYqU — JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) February 14, 2023