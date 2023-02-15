        <
          Chiefs' Super Bowl parade: Best moments from Kansas City

          David Eulitt/Getty Images
          2:54 PM ET
          • ESPN.com

          The Kansas City Chiefs celebrated their second Super Bowl win in four years in style.

          Rolling through downtown Kansas City, Missouri, to Union Station, the Chiefs were greeted by hundreds of thousands of fans who came out to party after one of the most exciting Super Bowls in recent memory. Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes outdueled Jalen Hurts as the Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35. Many of the players disembarked from their rides during the parade to greet fans along the parade route.

          In case you missed it, here are the best moments from Mahomes, Travis Kelce and more in the Super Bowl LVII victory parade.