The Kansas City Chiefs celebrated their second Super Bowl win in four years in style.
Rolling through downtown Kansas City, Missouri, to Union Station, the Chiefs were greeted by hundreds of thousands of fans who came out to party after one of the most exciting Super Bowls in recent memory. Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes outdueled Jalen Hurts as the Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35. Many of the players disembarked from their rides during the parade to greet fans along the parade route.
In case you missed it, here are the best moments from Mahomes, Travis Kelce and more in the Super Bowl LVII victory parade.
Going to be long day..!!! 🤣🤣 #ChiefsKingdom— Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) February 15, 2023
Put it on a t shirt baby!!!! #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/Hg9a7p0XQA— Creed Humphrey (@creed_humphrey) February 15, 2023
Donna and Travis Kelce at the Chiefs' Super Bowl parade 🏆❤️— ESPN (@espn) February 15, 2023
(via @tkelce) pic.twitter.com/d6bs02qK2x
The man, they myth, the legend...— NFL (@NFL) February 15, 2023
BIG RED 🗣️
📺: @Chiefs Super Bowl parade LIVE on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/OqUYGRkqUr
.@DerrickNnadi taking good care of the Lombardi 😌 (via @kmbc)pic.twitter.com/XdyE1XQemr— NFL (@NFL) February 15, 2023
Chiefs o-line talking that talk 🗣— NFL (@NFL) February 15, 2023
📺: @Chiefs Super Bowl parade LIVE on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/jzCAl3ExAd
Justin Reid has a message for the haters 📝#ChiefsKingdom @JustinqReid pic.twitter.com/U79tVpxHso— KSHB 41 News (@KSHB41) February 15, 2023
"KANSAS CITY, STAND UP" 😤#ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/wyo9Pp1wIT— KSHB 41 News (@KSHB41) February 15, 2023
Mahomes is VIBING 🙌 pic.twitter.com/aBexvUVKJh— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 15, 2023
#Chiefs safety @JustinqReid enjoying a legendary moment on @KSHB41 your home of the Chiefs. pic.twitter.com/6zQmTkRwYw— Nick Jacobs (@Jacobs71) February 15, 2023
Man of the people. 💯@tkelce | #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/pbzj5QEYTv— NFL (@NFL) February 15, 2023
M-V-P, M-V-P 🗣 @PatrickMahomes— NFL (@NFL) February 15, 2023
📺: @Chiefs Super Bowl parade LIVE on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/EJjEW8M163
Is there a better hype man out there than @tkelce? 🗣️🔥 @Chiefs | #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/UMA1g1TubS— NFL (@NFL) February 15, 2023