The Kansas City Chiefs celebrated their second Super Bowl win in four years in style.

Rolling through downtown Kansas City, Missouri, to Union Station, the Chiefs were greeted by hundreds of thousands of fans who came out to party after one of the most exciting Super Bowls in recent memory. Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes outdueled Jalen Hurts as the Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35. Many of the players disembarked from their rides during the parade to greet fans along the parade route.

In case you missed it, here are the best moments from Mahomes, Travis Kelce and more in the Super Bowl LVII victory parade.

Going to be long day..!!! 🤣🤣 #ChiefsKingdom — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) February 15, 2023

Put it on a t shirt baby!!!! #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/Hg9a7p0XQA — Creed Humphrey (@creed_humphrey) February 15, 2023

