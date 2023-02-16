TAMPA, Fla. -- The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are hiring Seattle Seahawks quarterback coach Dave Canales as their new offensive coordinator, sources told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler on Wednesday.

The move comes one day after he interviewed with the team.

Canales was the 10th candidate to interview with Tampa Bay for the position since the team fired Byron Leftwich after four seasons on Jan. 19.

Canales had been with the Seahawks since 2010, first as their wide receivers coach, followed by quarterbacks coach (2018-19), passing game coordinator (2020-21) and then quarterbacks coach again (2022).

Prior to Seattle, Canales was an assistant strength coach at USC in 2009, a special teams/tight ends coach at El Camino College (Calif.) from 2006 to 2008 and the offensive coordinator at Carson High (Calif.) from 2004-05.

Before he started coaching, he played wide receiver and defensive back at Azusa Pacific University.

Coach Todd Bowles, who is moving into his second season with the Bucs after an 8-9 finish in 2022, still has coaching vacancies at the quarterback, running back and wide receiver positions. After Tom Brady's retirement, the Bucs also currently have just one quarterback under contract in Kyle Trask, who saw regular-season action for the first time this past season.

Other coaches the Bucs interviewed for the offensive coordinator job include former Georgia OC Todd Monken (who was hired by the Baltimore Ravens this week); Detroit Lions assistant head coach/running backs coach Scottie Montgomery; Los Angeles Rams assistant head coach/tight ends coach Thomas Brown; Cincinnati Bengals quarterbacks coach Dan Pitcher; New Orleans Saints passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach Ronald Curry; New York Giants quarterbacks coach Shea Tierney; Jacksonville Jaguars passing game coordinator Jim Bob Cooter; Minnesota Vikings wide receivers coach and former Buccaneer Keenan McCardell; and Denver Broncos passing game coordinator Klint Kubiak.