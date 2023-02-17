Andy Reid celebrates the Chiefs' win in style and more from our NFL quotes of the week

"I got a mushroom and sausage pizza ... and a salad just to make my chubbiness feel good."

Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid, on how he celebrated his team's Super Bowl LVII win over the Philadelphia Eagles

"Going into Year 4 hungrier than ever, starving for more."

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, on his plans for next season

"Coach Reid told us, 'If you go out to watch the performance just keep walking because you're not playing the rest of the game.'"

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, on what Reid told his teammates about Rihanna's halftime show

"I ain't never seen nothing like you! You different!"

Patrick Mahomes Sr., to his son after he won the Super Bowl

"The difference is I didn't do s---. ... I got carried, baby!"

Chiefs running back Melvin Gordon III, on the difference between Kansas City and other teams he has played for, via TalkSport

"I'm picking the Eagles ... we never want anyone in our division to win anything."

New Denver Broncos coach Sean Payton, on who he wanted to win the Super Bowl