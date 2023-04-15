The nickname "Mr. Irrelevant" -- given to the player selected as the last pick in the NFL draft -- has been used for decades, but San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy rekindled interest in the topic last season.
In surprising fashion, the rookie assumed the starting job in Week 14 after then-starter Jimmy Garoppolo went out with a foot injury and eventually lifted the 49ers to the NFC Championship Game. He became the only Mr. Irrelevant QB in the common draft era (since 1967) to start and win a playoff game. In his five regular-season and three playoff starts, Purdy ranked third in QBR (68.9), fifth in completion percentage (67.4%) and tied for third in passing touchdowns (14) before suffering an elbow injury. He had surgery on March 10.
Other notable Mr. Irrelevants include kicker Ryan Succop (2009) -- a Super Bowl LV winner with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers whose 82.9% field goal percentage ranks 37th in NFL history, according to Pro Football Reference -- and linebacker Tae Crowder (2020), who had 232 total tackles, two sacks and two interceptions in three seasons for the New York Giants before being signed by the Pittsburgh Steelers.
The nickname and Mr. Irrelevant Week -- a celebration and charity event -- were created by former player Paul Salata to celebrate the underdog. There have been many Mr. Irrelevants since Kelvin Kirk became the first in 1976. Here's the complete list:
2022
Brock Purdy, QB, San Francisco 49ers
Pick: No. 262
College: Iowa State
2021
Grant Stuard, LB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Pick: No. 259
College: Houston
2020
Tae Crowder, LB, New York Giants
Pick: No. 255
College: Georgia
2019
Caleb Wilson, TE, Arizona Cardinals
Pick: No. 254
College: UCLA
2018
Trey Quinn, WR, Washington
Pick: No. 256
College: SMU
2017
Chad Kelly, QB, Denver Broncos
Pick: No. 253
College: Ole Miss
2016
Kalan Reed, CB, Tennessee Titans
Pick: No. 253
College: Southern Miss
2015
Gerald Christian, TE, Arizona Cardinals
Pick: No. 256
College: Louisville
2014
Lonnie Ballentine, S, Houston Texans
Pick: No. 256
College: Memphis
2013
Justice Cunningham, TE, Indianapolis Colts
Pick: No. 254
College: South Carolina
2012
Chandler Harnish, QB, Indianapolis Colts
Pick: No. 253
College: Northern Illinois
2011
Cheta Ozougwu, DE, Houston Texans
Pick: No. 254
College: Rice
2010
Tim Toone, WR, Detroit Lions
Pick: No. 255
College: Weber State
2009
Ryan Succop, K, Kansas City Chiefs
Pick: No. 256
College: South Carolina
2008
David Vobora, OLB, St. Louis Rams Pick: No. 252
College: Idaho
2007
Ramzee Robinson, CB, Detroit Lions
Pick: No. 255
College: Alabama
2006
Kevin McMahan, WR, Oakland Raiders
Pick: No. 255
College: Maine
2005
Andy Stokes, TE, New England Patriots
Pick: No. 255
College: William Penn
2004
Andre Sommersell, LB, Oakland Raiders
Pick: No. 255
College: Colorado State
2003
Ryan Hoag, WR, Oakland Raiders
Pick: No. 262
College: Gustavus Adolphus
2002
Ahmad Miller, DT, Houston Texans
Pick: No. 261
College: UNLV
2001
Tevita Ofahengaue, TE, Arizona Cardinals
Pick: No. 246
College: BYU
2000
Michael Green, DB, Chicago Bears
Pick: No. 254
College: Northwestern State
1999
Jim Finn, FB, Chicago Bears
Pick: No. 253
College: Pennsylvania
1998
Cam Quayle, TE, Baltimore Ravens
Pick: No. 241
College: Weber State
1997
Ronnie McAda, QB, Green Bay Packers
Pick: No. 240
College: Army
1996
Sam Manuel, LB, San Francisco 49ers
Pick: No. 254
College: New Mexico State
1995
Michael Reed, DB, Carolina Panthers
Pick: No. 249
College: Boston College
1994
Marty Moore, LB, New England Patriots
Pick: No. 222
College: Kentucky
1993
Daron Alcorn, K, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Pick: No. 224
College: Akron
1992
Matt Elliott, C, Washington
Pick: No. 336
College: Michigan
1991
Larry Wanke, QB, New York Giants
Pick: No. 334
College: John Carroll
1990
Demetrius Davis, TE, Los Angeles Raiders
Pick: No. 331
College: Nevada
1989
Everett Ross, WR, Minnesota Vikings
Pick: No. 335
College: Ohio State
1988
Jeff Beathard, WR, Los Angeles Rams
Pick: No. 333
College: Southern Oregon
1987
Norman Jefferson, DB, Green Bay Packers
Pick: No. 335
College: LSU
1986
Mike Travis, DB, San Diego Chargers
Pick: No. 333
College: Georgia Tech
1985
Donald Chumley, DT, San Francisco 49ers
Pick: No. 336
College: Georgia
1984
Randy Essington, QB, Los Angeles Raiders
Pick: No. 336
College: Colorado
1983
John Tuggle, RB, New York Giants
Pick: No. 335
College: California
1982
Tim Washington, DB, San Francisco 49ers
Pick: No. 334
College: Fresno State
1981
Phil Nelson, TE, Oakland Raiders
Pick: No. 332
College: Delaware
1980
Tyrone McGriff, G, Pittsburgh Steelers
Pick: No. 333
College: Florida A&M
1979
Mike Almond, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers
Pick: No. 330
College: Northwestern State
1978
Lee Washburn, G, Dallas Cowboys
Pick: No. 334
College: Montana State
1977
Jim Kelleher, RB, Minnesota Vikings
Pick: No. 335
College: Colorado
1976
Kelvin Kirk, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers
Pick: No. 487
College: Dayton