Adam Schefter discusses where the 49ers go at the quarterback position with Brock Purdy out for six months. (1:07)

The nickname "Mr. Irrelevant" -- given to the player selected as the last pick in the NFL draft -- has been used for decades, but San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy rekindled interest in the topic last season.

In surprising fashion, the rookie assumed the starting job in Week 14 after then-starter Jimmy Garoppolo went out with a foot injury and eventually lifted the 49ers to the NFC Championship Game. He became the only Mr. Irrelevant QB in the common draft era (since 1967) to start and win a playoff game. In his five regular-season and three playoff starts, Purdy ranked third in QBR (68.9), fifth in completion percentage (67.4%) and tied for third in passing touchdowns (14) before suffering an elbow injury. He had surgery on March 10.

Other notable Mr. Irrelevants include kicker Ryan Succop (2009) -- a Super Bowl LV winner with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers whose 82.9% field goal percentage ranks 37th in NFL history, according to Pro Football Reference -- and linebacker Tae Crowder (2020), who had 232 total tackles, two sacks and two interceptions in three seasons for the New York Giants before being signed by the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The nickname and Mr. Irrelevant Week -- a celebration and charity event -- were created by former player Paul Salata to celebrate the underdog. There have been many Mr. Irrelevants since Kelvin Kirk became the first in 1976. Here's the complete list:

2022

Brock Purdy, QB, San Francisco 49ers

Pick: No. 262

College: Iowa State

2021

Grant Stuard, LB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Pick: No. 259

College: Houston

2020

Tae Crowder, LB, New York Giants

Pick: No. 255

College: Georgia

2019

Caleb Wilson, TE, Arizona Cardinals

Pick: No. 254

College: UCLA

2018

Trey Quinn, WR, Washington

Pick: No. 256

College: SMU

2017

Chad Kelly, QB, Denver Broncos

Pick: No. 253

College: Ole Miss

2016

Kalan Reed, CB, Tennessee Titans

Pick: No. 253

College: Southern Miss

2015

Gerald Christian, TE, Arizona Cardinals

Pick: No. 256

College: Louisville

2014

Lonnie Ballentine, S, Houston Texans

Pick: No. 256

College: Memphis

2013

Justice Cunningham, TE, Indianapolis Colts

Pick: No. 254

College: South Carolina

2012

Chandler Harnish, QB, Indianapolis Colts

Pick: No. 253

College: Northern Illinois

2011

Cheta Ozougwu, DE, Houston Texans

Pick: No. 254

College: Rice

2010

Tim Toone, WR, Detroit Lions

Pick: No. 255

College: Weber State

2009

Ryan Succop, K, Kansas City Chiefs

Pick: No. 256

College: South Carolina

2008

David Vobora, OLB, St. Louis Rams Pick: No. 252

College: Idaho

2007

Ramzee Robinson, CB, Detroit Lions

Pick: No. 255

College: Alabama

2006

Kevin McMahan, WR, Oakland Raiders

Pick: No. 255

College: Maine

2005

Andy Stokes, TE, New England Patriots

Pick: No. 255

College: William Penn

2004

Andre Sommersell, LB, Oakland Raiders

Pick: No. 255

College: Colorado State

2003

Ryan Hoag, WR, Oakland Raiders

Pick: No. 262

College: Gustavus Adolphus

2002

Ahmad Miller, DT, Houston Texans

Pick: No. 261

College: UNLV

2001

Tevita Ofahengaue, TE, Arizona Cardinals

Pick: No. 246

College: BYU

2000

Michael Green, DB, Chicago Bears

Pick: No. 254

College: Northwestern State

1999

Jim Finn, FB, Chicago Bears

Pick: No. 253

College: Pennsylvania

1998

Cam Quayle, TE, Baltimore Ravens

Pick: No. 241

College: Weber State

1997

Ronnie McAda, QB, Green Bay Packers

Pick: No. 240

College: Army

1996

Sam Manuel, LB, San Francisco 49ers

Pick: No. 254

College: New Mexico State

1995

Michael Reed, DB, Carolina Panthers

Pick: No. 249

College: Boston College

1994

Marty Moore, LB, New England Patriots

Pick: No. 222

College: Kentucky

1993

Daron Alcorn, K, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Pick: No. 224

College: Akron

1992

Matt Elliott, C, Washington

Pick: No. 336

College: Michigan

1991

Larry Wanke, QB, New York Giants

Pick: No. 334

College: John Carroll

1990

Demetrius Davis, TE, Los Angeles Raiders

Pick: No. 331

College: Nevada

1989

Everett Ross, WR, Minnesota Vikings

Pick: No. 335

College: Ohio State

1988

Jeff Beathard, WR, Los Angeles Rams

Pick: No. 333

College: Southern Oregon

1987

Norman Jefferson, DB, Green Bay Packers

Pick: No. 335

College: LSU

1986

Mike Travis, DB, San Diego Chargers

Pick: No. 333

College: Georgia Tech

1985

Donald Chumley, DT, San Francisco 49ers

Pick: No. 336

College: Georgia

1984

Randy Essington, QB, Los Angeles Raiders

Pick: No. 336

College: Colorado

1983

John Tuggle, RB, New York Giants

Pick: No. 335

College: California

1982

Tim Washington, DB, San Francisco 49ers

Pick: No. 334

College: Fresno State

1981

Phil Nelson, TE, Oakland Raiders

Pick: No. 332

College: Delaware

1980

Tyrone McGriff, G, Pittsburgh Steelers

Pick: No. 333

College: Florida A&M

1979

Mike Almond, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

Pick: No. 330

College: Northwestern State

1978

Lee Washburn, G, Dallas Cowboys

Pick: No. 334

College: Montana State

1977

Jim Kelleher, RB, Minnesota Vikings

Pick: No. 335

College: Colorado

1976

Kelvin Kirk, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

Pick: No. 487

College: Dayton