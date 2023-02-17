Stephen A. Smith and Ryan Clark question if Travis Kelce would be as great of a tight end if he did not have Patrick Mahomes. (1:58)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Winning a second Super Bowl in four seasons has its privileges for Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. One is that he will be guest hosting NBC's "Saturday Night Live" on March 4.

Kelce announced the news as a guest on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon."

"I was a huge like [Chris] Farley, [Will] Ferrell, Fallon kind of guy growing up,'' Kelce said. "And I used to watch 'Saturday Night Live' with my mother. It's an absolute honor and a privilege to be hosting 'SNL' March 4th.

"I am so nervous for that, oh my gosh."

Fallon responded, "You are going to be so good. I was talking to ['SNL' creator] Lorne [Michaels] today, and I'm like, 'He's so charming and he can sing and he's fun.'"

Said Kelce: "You think that about me? Thanks, man. ... You're making me blush."

The musical guest that night will be country singer Kelsea Ballerini.