Running back Aaron Jones will be staying with the Green Bay Packers after reaching an agreement Friday on an $11 million salary for the 2023 season that includes an $8.52 million signing bonus, his agents, Drew Rosenhaus and Ryan Matha, told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Including the upcoming season, Jones will have made $31 million since 2021, second-most among running backs behind only Christian McCaffrey.

Jones, 28, will still have two years remaining on his contract under the new agreement.

Last season, Jones posted his third 1,000-yard rushing campaign since 2019, finishing with a career-high 1,121 yards while compiling seven total touchdowns (2 rushing, 5 receiving).