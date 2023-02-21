The Seattle Seahawks have re-signed right guard Phil Haynes to a one-year deal, it was announced Tuesday.

Haynes, who turned 27 in October, was set to become an unrestricted free agent next month.

He spent his first four seasons with the Seahawks after they drafted him in the fourth round out of Wake Forest in 2019. He has only five career starts but shared time at right guard in 2022 with starter Gabe Jackson as part of a regular rotation designed to ease the burden on Jackson's balky knee and get Haynes on the field.

Jackson, 32, is under contract for one more season but has been considered a potential cap casualty given his age, knee troubles and $11.3 million cap charge for 2023. Moving on from Jackson would save $6.5 million in cash and cap space while incurring $4.8 million in dead money.

Haynes appeared in 15 games last season with three starts. He ranked 29th in ESPN's Pass Block Win Rate among guards (left or right) at 92.4%. He had a PBWR of 100% in five games: Week 7 vs. the Chargers, Week 9 vs. the Cardinals, Week 10 vs. the Bucs, Week 13 vs. the Rams and Week 14 vs. the Panthers.

Haynes missed two games in 2022 with an ankle injury. He appeared in five games in 2021, starting two.