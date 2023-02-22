Stephen A. Smith and Keyshawn Johnson break down how they would structure a deal for Lamar Jackson. (2:14)

The Baltimore Ravens are expected to hire longtime college coach Willie Taggart to oversee their running backs, a source told ESPN.

Taggart is the former head coach at Florida State, Oregon, Western Kentucky, South Florida and Florida Atlantic, which he led for the past three seasons before being fired in November. He had been set to join Colorado's staff under coach Deion Sanders but instead will take on an NFL job for the first time.

Longtime Ravens assistant Craig Ver Steeg has coached running backs the past two seasons. The Ravens recently hired Todd Monken from Georgia as their new offensive coordinator, replacing Greg Roman.

NFL Network first reported the Ravens' expected hire of Taggart.

Taggart, 46, went 15-18 at Florida Atlantic after a 9-12 record in less than two seasons at Florida State. He's 71-80 overall as a college head coach, including a 10-win season at South Florida in 2016.

Taggart played for and later coached under Jack Harbaugh, the father of Ravens head coach John Harbaugh, at Western Kentucky. He also worked for John Harbaugh's brother Jim at Stanford from 2007 to 2009 before landing his first head-coaching job at Western Kentucky.

The 2009 season marked Taggart's most recent as an assistant -- he coached Stanford's running backs that fall. A star quarterback for Western Kentucky, Taggart began his coaching career working with wide receivers at his alma mater in 1999.