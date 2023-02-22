The Tennessee Titans are releasing Taylor Lewan, the left tackle's podcast, "Bussin' With The Boys," announced Wednesday.

"I hope I did enough to create something all the titan fans can be proud of, I love you all," Lewan posted on his personal Twitter account.

Lewan, 31, had no guaranteed money left on his deal. The Titans will save $14.841 million on their salary cap with the move.

He was limited to just two games last season after suffering a knee injury in September.

A three-time Pro Bowl selection, Lewan has spent his entire nine-season NFL career with the Titans after being selected 11th overall in the 2014 draft.