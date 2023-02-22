Patrick Mahomes joins "SportsCenter" to discuss his relationship with Travis Kelce, as well as how long the quarterback can play in his career. (1:17)

Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs was among three NFL quarterbacks to wear a microphone for every game of the 2022 season. That access will be turned into a Netflix documentary series this summer.

The series, titled "Quarterback," will also feature Kirk Cousins of the Minnesota Vikings and Marcus Mariota of the Atlanta Falcons. The three players were filmed at home as well as during games.

Mahomes was selected as the NFL's MVP last season for the second time. He also led the Chiefs to a Super Bowl championship for the second time in his career.

"I'm excited for fans to get an exclusive, behind-the-scenes look at an unforgettable season for the entire Chiefs organization and for my family," said Mahomes, whose company, 2PM Productions, will help produce the series. "From welcoming home a new baby in the middle of the season to welcoming the Lombardi Trophy back to Kansas City, our crew was there for it all. This new Netflix series will show the time, preparation and balance that it takes to be an NFL quarterback and perform on the biggest stage."

NFL Films and Omaha Productions will also help produce the series. Former quarterback Peyton Manning is Omaha Productions' executive producer.

"Playing quarterback in the NFL is a unique experience that has some pretty incredible ups and downs," Manning said. "Thanks to this collaboration with our partners at NFL Films, 2PM Productions and Netflix, fans will be given a unique and intimate look at what life is like as a starting QB."