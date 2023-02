After the best season of CeeDee Lamb's career, the Dallas Cowboys wide receiver started his offseason by getting a massive back tattoo.

The ink features a giant leopard, a Spartan-style warrior, a crucifix and a tribute to Kobe Bryant.

Andres Ortega, a Phoenix-based tattoo artist, did the pieces with the help of a few other artists.

The entire piece, which extends from the base of Lamb's neck to his waist, took eight hours, Ortega told TMZ Sports.