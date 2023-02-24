Jeff Bezos has hired an investment firm to examine the possibility of a bid on the Commanders, according to a report by The Washington Post.

The paper reported that Bezos hired the boutique investment firm of Allen & Company, the same company that conducted the sale of both the Denver Broncos last year and the Carolina Panthers in 2018.

Bezos, who owns the Post, has not yet submitted a bid for the Commanders, but this latest move signals a higher degree of interest in possibly making one. Others involved in the process have anticipated him getting involved at some point. Because of his net worth of $119 billion -- making him the world's third-richest person, according to Forbes -- Bezos could outbid any of the other groups.

The only known bidder to date is Josh Harris, who toured Washington's facility last month, according to multiple sources. Harris, who grew up in the Washington area, owns the Philadelphia 76ers as well as the New Jersey Devils and is a limited partner of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

At least one other group, and possibly two, has toured the Commanders' facilities.

In November, owner Dan Snyder and his wife, Tanya, announced that they had hired Bank of America Securities about possible transactions involving the team. They have not said whether that means selling all or part of the team. Multiple sources have said they anticipate a full sale of the franchise.