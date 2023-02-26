JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to a three-year contract extension with defensive tackle Roy Robertson-Harris, a league source confirmed on Saturday.

Robertson-Harris had one year remaining on the three-year, $24.3 million contract with $14 million guaranteed that he signed in March 2021. The extension takes him through the 2025 season and will lighten the scheduled $10.133 salary cap figure in 2023. The Jaguars needed to clear $31 million to get under the salary cap.

NFL Network first reported the extension.

Robertson-Harris set career highs in tackles (45) and quarterback hits (12) last season, and he has recorded three sacks in each of his two seasons with the Jaguars.