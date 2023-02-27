Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter, considered one of the top players in this year's NFL draft, will not participate in the workout portion of this week's scouring combine but will conduct interviews with teams and undergo a physical, his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Rosenhaus and agent Ryan Matha told NFL teams that Carter will work out at his Georgia pro day on March 15.

Carter announced he was forgoing his senior season and entering the 2023 draft after helping Georgia win its second consecutive College Football Playoff National Championship last month.

Carter is the No. 1 overall prospect in this year's draft, according to ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr., and was projected to be selected by the Chicago Bears with the No. 4 pick in ESPN's Todd McShay's most recent mock draft.

The 6-foot-3, 310-pound Carter was a unanimous All-American in 2022. He earned All-SEC first-team honors and was named a finalist for the Rotary Lombardi Award as the nation's top lineman.

Carter struggled with a nagging ankle injury that limited his play for most of the first half of last season. He also suffered a knee injury in October that caused him to miss two games.