The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will release running back Leonard Fournette on March 15 when the new league year begins, a source confirmed to ESPN.

The move comes a year after the Buccaneers re-signed Fournette to a three-year, $21 million contract. He has $2 million in guaranteed money on his contract.

The Buccaneers are approximately more than $58 million over the salary cap, according to the Roster Management System.

NFL Network first reported the news of Fournette's looming release.