The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will release running back Leonard Fournette on March 15 when the new league year begins, a source confirmed to ESPN.
The move comes a year after the Buccaneers re-signed Fournette to a three-year, $21 million contract. He has $2 million in guaranteed money on his contract.
The Buccaneers are approximately more than $58 million over the salary cap, according to the Roster Management System.
NFL Network first reported the news of Fournette's looming release.
He had 1,191 total yards (668 rushing, 523 receiving) with six total touchdowns in 16 games last season. In three seasons with the Buccaneers, he had 3,057 total yards and 22 touchdowns.
Fournette, 28, earned the nickname "Playoff Lenny" -- and later, "Lombardi Lenny" -- while leading the Bucs with 448 scrimmage yards and four touchdowns in a postseason run to Super Bowl LV, where he rushed for 135 yards as Tampa Bay beat the Kansas City Chiefs.
Fournette was the fourth overall pick in 2017 by the Jacksonville Jaguars, who declined to pick up his fifth-year option and released him after the 2019 season. After a difficult 2018 season in which he was on the bench in crunch time, fined and criticized, Fournette responded with his best season statistically with the Jaguars in 2019, rushing for a career-best 1,152 yards and catching 76 passes for 522 yards with three total touchdowns.
ESPN's Jenna Laine contributed to this report.