Los Angeles Chargers general manager Tom Telesco on Wednesday ended speculation that the organization could move on from 10-year veteran wide receiver Keenan Allen this offseason.

"Keenan Allen isn't going anywhere," Telesco told reporters at the NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis.

With the Chargers currently $20.39 million over the salary cap, according to OvertheCap.com, it has been widely speculated that Allen, 31, could be traded or released. He is scheduled to earn $15.5 million in 2023, with $21.7 million charged against the salary cap. If released, the Bolts would save $14.8 million against the cap.

Telesco likened Allen to Hall of Fame receivers Andre Reed, who played 15 seasons for the Buffalo Bills, and Charlie Joiner, who spent the final 11 seasons of his 18-year career with the Chargers.

"He's an incredible player," Telesco told NFL Network of Allen. "We have an incredible quarterback. We need weapons around him. There's never been any thought of that. He's with us."

The Chargers must be in compliance with the salary cap at the start of the new league year on March 15.

Allen missed seven games last season because of a left hamstring injury. He finished with 66 catches for 752 yards and four touchdowns.

"It's not tempting to me," Telesco said when asked after the season if it was tempting to move on from Allen. "Good players make money, and I would rather have a lot of good players on our roster than a lot of cap space."

In 10 seasons, Allen has caught 796 passes for 9,287 yards and 52 touchdowns. He has recorded the most games in NFL history with at least 12 receptions (10) and is among three active NFL players -- along with Stefon Diggs and DeAndre Hopkins -- with four seasons of 100 receptions or more.

Allen is among a receiving corps that includes Mike Williams and Joshua Palmer. The Chargers also are on the clock to sign quarterback Justin Herbert to a record contract extension, which he became eligible for at the end of the season.