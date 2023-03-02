Trevor Lawrence joins "First Take" to talk about his leadership, maturation and building on this past season's success. (2:10)

The Jacksonville Jaguars are expected to place the franchise tag on tight end Evan Engram, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Thursday.

The tight end franchise tag is $11.345 million.

The deadline for teams to use the franchise tag is Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET.

Engram, 28, set career highs in catches (73) and receiving yards (766) to go along with four touchdowns last season. Those are the most catches and receiving yards by a tight end in a single season in Jaguars franchise history, surpassing the marks set by Kyle Brady in 2000.

As shown with the Jaguars, Engram is best suited for a system that moves him around the formation, allowing him to either get loose underneath or work the second and third levels of the route tree and run after the catch.

Engram is the fourth tight end in Jaguars franchise history to surpass 50 catches in a season and only the second to surpass 60.

Of his 73 catches, which tied for third among NFL tight ends, 60 came when Engram was lined up in the slot or out wide. Since he entered the NFL in 2017, he ranks fifth among tight ends in receptions (335) and receiving yards (3,594).

The New York Giants drafted Engram 23rd overall in 2017, and he caught 262 passes for 2,828 yards and 16 touchdowns in five seasons. He said he wanted a fresh start and felt that signing with the Jaguars would give him a chance to put up some good numbers in coach Doug Pederson's tight end-friendly offense.

The Jaguars wanted to give him a multiyear deal, but Engram said he only wanted to sign a one-year deal and reevaluate things after the 2022 season. Engram told ESPN during the season that he felt rejuvenated in Jacksonville and wanted to return.