In a since-deleted tweet Thursday morning, Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman called out general manager Eric DeCosta for his comments about the team's disappointing track record for drafting pass-catchers.

Bateman, who was a first-round pick by the Ravens in 2021, tweeted: "How bout you play to your player's strength and & stop pointing the finger at us and #8 ...blame the one you let do this.... we take heat 24/7 . & keep us healthy ... care about US & see what happen..ain't no promises tho ... tired of y'all lyin and capn on players for no reason"

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown, who asked to be traded from the Ravens in 2022, replied to Bateman's tweet with, "Let him cook."

Bateman then deleted the tweet about 40 minutes later before posting: "My apologies" with an emoji of two people hugging.

Neither the Ravens nor Bateman's agent responded immediately to requests for comment.

Bateman sounded off on a tweet that posted DeCosta's quote Wednesday from the NFL combine about how he evaluates wide receivers.

"If I had an answer, that would probably mean I would have some better receivers," DeCosta said. "We're going to keep swinging. There have been some guys that have been successful players for us that were draft picks. We've never really hit on that All-Pro type of guy, which is disappointing, but it's not for a lack of effort. ... It's one of those anomalies that I really can't explain, other than to say that we're not going to stop trying."

Since the Ravens' first draft in 1996, Baltimore is the only team to not draft a Pro Bowl wide receiver. Over the past 12 seasons, Baltimore's wide receivers have combined to produce the fewest receiving yards (25,910) in the NFL and the second-fewest catches (2,004).

The Ravens are shifting their offensive philosophy this year with new coordinator Todd Monken, who replaces Greg Roman and his run-oriented approach. In four seasons with Roman, Baltimore attempted the fewest passes to wide receivers (592).

Bateman, who was the 27th pick of the 2021 draft, has been limited to 61 catches for 800 yards and three touchdowns in two injury-filled seasons. He missed the first five games of his rookie season after undergoing groin surgery. Bateman was then sidelined for the final nine games after having foot surgery.

In January, Bateman pushed back on the notion that he has always been injured by tweeting: "Never missed a practice or game until the nfl .. (injury proned) y'all so weak."

Last month, the Ravens fired head strength and conditioning coach Steve Saunders. Baltimore's strength coaches received an "F-minus" in the NFLPA's report card that was released Wednesday.

At the combine, DeCosta mentioned the need to have a strong performance and wellness department, which includes the training room, mental health, diet and nutrition and strength coaches.

"They have to be the very best as well because players are going to get hurt, and you can get incremental value by having the very best people working for you to get your players back on the field," DeCosta said.