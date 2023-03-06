Where the Kansas City Chiefs stand entering free agency

Booger McFarland and Stephen A. Smith debate whether or not another team could supplant the Dallas Cowboys as "America's Team." (1:06)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Last year at this time, the Kansas City Chiefs planned to extend wide receiver Tyreek Hill's contract and were in the process of deciding whether to do the same with safety Tyrann Mathieu.

They went into the season without either player. Hill was traded to the Miami Dolphins and Mathieu signed with the New Orleans Saints as a free agent.

The Chiefs went on to win Super Bowl LVII. There is a lesson in that for general manager Brett Veach as the Chiefs begin to prepare for next season: The plan they have right now for the 2023 roster might change in a big way by the time training camp rolls around.

"I don't think you can go in there and have a set [plan]," Veach said. "You have to have a plan, stick to it and knock it out of the park, but if the plan doesn't work, you've got to move on quickly."

An argument could easily be made that the Chiefs won the Super Bowl because of the moves with Hill and Mathieu, not in spite of them. They received multiple draft picks for Hill, turning one into starting cornerback Trent McDuffie and another into wide receiver Skyy Moore, who delivered key plays in the fourth quarter of both the AFC Championship Game and the Super Bowl.

Instead of re-signing Mathieu, the Chiefs added another safety, Justin Reid, who is five years younger, started every game last season and could be a key part of the secondary for many seasons to come.

The Chiefs this year face similar, keep-them-or-don't and at-what-price decisions with other key players. Here is where the Chiefs stand ahead of the March 15 start of free agency: