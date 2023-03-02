        <
          Calijah Kancey runs fastest 40 by DT at combine since 2006

          DT Calijah Kancey impresses with a 4.7 40-yard dash

          Calijah Kancey starts the combine with a bang as he runs a 4.78, the fastest defensive lineman time so far in the 2023 draft. (0:21)

          5:03 PM ET
          • Jeff LegwoldESPN Senior Writer
            • Covered Broncos for nine years for Denver Post and Rocky Mountain News
            • Previously covered Steelers, Bills and Titans
            • Member of Pro Football Hall of Fame Board
              of Selectors since 1999
            Follow on Twitter

          INDIANAPOLIS -- The big men opened the workout portion of the NFL scouting combine Thursday in Lucas Oil Stadium. It didn't take long for one of them to set the tone.

          The University of Pittsburgh's Calijah Kancey, at 6-foot-1, 281 pounds, had a 4.67 official time in the 40-yard dash, the fastest time by a defensive tackle at the combine since 2006, when ESPN Stats & Information began tracking data from the event.

          Kancey was in the first group of players at the combine to participate in the on-field workouts. The defensive linemen and linebackers, divided into three groups, were the first to do the on-field drills.

          Kancy, who was Pitt's first unanimous All-American since Aaron Donald in 2013 and was an Outland Trophy finalist, had come to Indianapolis having already drawn raves from scouts for his work at the Senior Bowl.

          Kancey led the nation's interior defenders this past season with 14.5 tackles for loss and finished with 7.5 sacks as well.

          His time was the second fastest by any combine participant who weighed at least 280 pounds since 2006, behind only Mario Williams (4.66), according to ESPN Stats & Info. Donald ran a 4.68 40-yard dash at the 2014 combine.