INDIANAPOLIS -- Michigan cornerback DJ Turner put himself on one of history's shortest lists at the NFL's scouting combine Friday, running the 40-yard dash in a blazing 4.26 seconds at Lucas Oil Stadium.

It is the fourth-fastest time in the 40 at the combine since 2003, according to NFL Next Gen Stats.

Wide receiver John Ross' time of 4.22 seconds at the 2017 combine is considered the fastest on record. Minnesota Vikings cornerback Kalon Barnes ran a 4.23 at the combine last year.

Speed Thrills Michigan cornerback DJ Turner tied for the fourth-fastest time in the 40-yard dash at the NFL combine since 2003, clocking 4.26 seconds on Friday. Year Player 40 time 2017 John Ross 4.22 2022 Kalon Barnes 4.23 2008 Chris Johnson 4.24 2014 Dri Archer 4.26 2005 Jerome Mathis 4.26 2022 Tariq Woolen 4.26 2023 DJ Turner 4.26 NFL Next Gen Stats

Turner, a two-year starter for the Wolverines, was the fastest player in the first of two groups of defensive backs who participated in the on-field workouts Friday. Players are given two attempts at the 40 in each of the combine workouts, but Turner opted not to run the second.

According to Michigan's GPS tracking system, Turner reached a speed of 23.07 mph this past season.

Turner, who started 14 games for the Wolverines this past season, is ranked No. 155 overall among draft-eligible players by Scouts Inc., and ESPN NFL draft analyst Matt Miller has him as the No. 5 cornerback on the board.

He finished the 2022 season with 36 tackles, 11 pass breakups and an interception. In 2021, Turner played 13 games, starting eight, and had two interceptions.