LOS ANGELES -- The Rams are expected to release outside linebacker Leonard Floyd if they cannot trade him first, league sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Floyd has a $22 million cap hit in 2023. If the Rams cut him before June 1, they'd incur $19 million of dead money in 2023 and save just $3 million of salary cap space.

If the Rams designate Floyd as a post-June 1 cut, it would cut the dead money to $6.5 million against the 2023 cap and save Los Angeles $15.5 million of cap space in 2023. However, the cash savings is important, too, and because the Rams have to get under the $224.8 million cap before the start of the 2023 league year on March 15, even a small savings will help. By putting the dead money on the 2023 salary cap, it also helps keep 2024 cleaner.

In three seasons with the Rams, Floyd has 29 sacks, two forced fumbles and an interception.

Floyd signed a four-year, $64 million contract with the Rams in March 2021 after playing on a one-year deal for his first season in Los Angeles. Floyd was drafted No. 9 overall by the Chicago Bears in 2016 but was released before the 2020 season, even though the team had exercised the fifth-year option on his rookie contract.