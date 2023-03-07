MIAMI -- The Dolphins plan to release cornerback Byron Jones on March 15, allowing him to enter free agency, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Tuesday.

Jones will be designated a post-June 1 cut, which will save the team $13.6 million in 2023. He will represent an approximate $10 million cap hit in 2024, however.

Jones' release is a critical move toward creating salary cap space for a team currently $17.7 million over the limit, according to Over the Cap.

The move comes just three years into a five-year, $82.5 million contract that Jones signed with Miami in 2020. He missed the entire 2022 season after undergoing Achilles surgery last March. Last month, Jones tweeted that he "can't run or jump" because of the injuries he had sustained during his career.

"Much has changed in 8 years," he wrote on Twitter. "Today I can't run or jump because of my injuries sustained playing this game. DO NOT take the pills they give you. DO NOT take the injections they give you. If you absolutely must, consult an outside doctor to learn the long-term implications.

"It was an honor and privilege to play in the NFL but it came at a regrettable cost I did not foresee. In my opinion, no amount of professional success or financial gain is worth avoidable chronic pain and disabilities. Godspeed to the draft class of 2023."

A source told ESPN at the time that Jones had no plans to retire despite the tone of his tweets.

Speaking to local media at the NFL scouting combine last week, Dolphins general manager Chris Grier was noncommittal on Jones' return to the team next season.

Undrafted rookie Kader Kohou and 2022 free agent signee Keion Crossen split snaps at cornerback in Jones' stead. Former All-Pro Xavien Howard, Trill Williams and Noah Igbinoghene are also under contract next season for the Dolphins.

Jones spent the first five seasons of his career with the Dallas Cowboys and has four career interceptions.