Tom Brady says new cat taking time instead of NFL comeback

TAMPA, Fla. -- In response to rumblings about the possibility of another comeback, seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback Tom Brady said Tuesday that he's too busy in his latest role -- not as a movie star or a Fox Sports analyst (that won't happen until 2024) or running his Brady clothing line or TB12 empire but ... being a cat dad.

Brady tweeted, "Anyone who thinks I have time to come back to the NFL has never adopted a 2 month old kitten for their daughter."

This was in response to Rich Eisen saying on the "Rich Eisen Show" that Brady might not be done with football after all and that "folks are saying, 'Keep an eye on Miami.'"

Brady adopted two Siamese mix kittens from the Humane Society of Tampa Bay for his 10-year-old daughter, Vivian, who has an affinity for animals. Brady, Vivi and son Benjamin, 13, spent the season volunteering with the organization (Brady's other son, Jack, 15, lives in New York with his mother).

Brady and the Miami Dolphins were previously linked after the NFL found Dolphins owner Stephen Ross and vice chairman/limited partner Bruce Beal guilty of violating tampering rules for contacting Brady and agent Don Yee when Brady was under contract with the New England Patriots and when he was with the Buccaneers in 2019, 2020 and 2021. This included discussions about joining the franchise as a player and later in a limited partner/football executive capacity.

Brady said when he announced his retirement Feb. 1 that this time it would be "for good."

He appears to be taking his new role seriously, sharing videos of the cats on his Instagram stories, including one with a cat sleeping in his arms, another of him cuddling a cat and a video of the kittens wrestling.