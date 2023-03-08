Ryan Clark wonders if there were better candidates in the NFL than Jonathan Gannon for the Arizona Cardinals' head-coaching job. (1:36)

TEMPE, Ariz. -- The Arizona Cardinals released wide receiver Chosen Robbie Anderson on Wednesday, marking the end of his brief career in Arizona.

The Cardinals traded for Anderson on Oct. 17 from the Carolina Panthers, but he didn't reach the same level of productivity in 10 games with Arizona as he did in the first six games of the season with the Panthers.

Anderson, 29, had seven catches on 17 targets for 76 yards and no touchdowns with Arizona. He was traded after he had 13 catches on 27 targets for 206 yards and a touchdown with Carolina. The Panthers traded him after he was kicked out of a game by interim coach Steve Wilks following sideline arguments with his position coach.

Arizona will save $12 million in cap space after releasing Anderson.

In four games with the Cardinals, Anderson ran fewer than 10 routes. He had a season-high four catches for 50 yards in a Week 14 loss to the New England Patriots in a Monday night game.

Anderson posted on Instagram last month that he legally changed his first name to Chosen. That change came after he had legally changed the spelling of his first name from Robby to Robbie last year.

He signed with the Panthers as a free agent in 2020 and posted the only 1,000-yard season of his career that season, finishing with 1,096. He had 161 catches for 1,821 yards and nine touchdowns in 39 games for Carolina.

Anderson began his career with the New York Jets, signing as an undrafted free agent out of Temple in 2016. In four seasons for the Jets, he had 207 catches for 3,059 yards and 20 touchdowns in 62 games.