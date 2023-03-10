Stephen A. Smith and Chris Canty debate how much Aaron Rodgers would elevate the New York Jets. (2:33)

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- New York Jets star Sauce Gardner wants Aaron Rodgers on his team so much that he was willing to destroy one of his prized possessions -- his souvenir cheesehead from last season's win at Lambeau Field.

As part of a recruiting pitch to the Green Bay Packers quarterback, who is mulling a potential trade to the Jets, Gardner burned the cheesehead in a backyard fire pit and captured the "sacrifice" on a YouTube video.

Previously, Gardner addressed Rodgers via Twitter, promising not to intercept his passes in practice and that he'd burn his prized cheesehead if he agreed to play for the Jets. The second-year cornerback wasn't messing around.

He invited teammates Garrett Wilson and Breece Hall to the cheesy affair, and they repaired to the backyard to do the deed. It produced a lot of fun. And fondue.

"Look at the cheese," Gardner said at one point. "It's melting. It's turning into cheese sauce."

Gardner, Wilson and Hall -- three of the Jets' top young players -- are the foundation of the team. In fact, Gardner and Wilson were voted NFL Defensive and Offensive Rookie of the Year, respectively. They believe the Jets would have unlimited potential with Rodgers running the show.

"I need you to come here so we can win a Super Bowl," Gardner said, staring into the camera.

Jets brass flew to Southern California on Tuesday to meet face-to-face with Rodgers, who is said to be considering his options.

Soon, Gardner & Co. will know if their fiery pitch was successful. They have only one regret.

Said Hall: "We should've got some s'mores for real."