FRISCO, Texas -- Needing to get under the salary cap by next week, the Dallas Cowboys created about $30 million in room on Friday by restructuring the contracts of quarterback Dak Prescott and right guard Zack Martin.

The Cowboys were roughly pegged about $18 million over the cap, but these moves get them under and give them wiggle room to re-sign some of their own free agents to-be, if possible, before the market opens.

The restructuring of the contracts does not preclude the Cowboys from working out extensions for either player later this offseason. Speaking at the NFL scouting combine last week, executive vice president Stephen Jones said the team would like to discuss an extension for Prescott.

He is in the third year of a four-year, $160 million deal. He was set to make $31 million in base salary this year with a $49.13 salary cap figure, which was the second largest behind Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson.

With the move, Prescott's 2023 cap figure is roughly $27 million. His 2024 cap figure will rise to a little more than $59 million as a result of the restructure.

The Cowboys cleared $8.8 million in restructuring Martin's contract. He is signed through 2024 but remains one of the best guards in football and was named an All-Pro for the seventh time in 2022.

Last week, the Cowboys placed the $10.091 franchise tag on running back Tony Pollard, but will have other decisions to make on key players on their roster, including running back Ezekiel Elliott and left tackle Tyron Smith. The club also has 18 players set to become free agents next week and is likely going to lose tight end Dalton Schultz when the market opens.