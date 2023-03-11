HOUSTON -- The Houston Texans have agreed to a contract with wide receiver Robert Woods, sources confirmed to ESPN.

The Texans signed Woods to a two-year $15.25 million deal with $10 million fully guaranteed and the contract's max potential is $17M.

Last season, Woods played for the Tennessee Titans and caught 53 passes for 527 receiving yards with two touchdowns. The Titans acquired Woods in March 2022 by trading a 2023 sixth-round pick to the Los Angeles Rams.

Woods, 30, was released on Feb. 22 to help the Titans get under the salary cap.

Prior to playing for the Titans, Woods suffered an ACL tear in November 2021 and worked his way back from the injury and played in all 17 games last season.

Woods is a 10-year veteran and played for the Buffalo Bills, Rams and Titans. Woods has 623 catches for 7,604 yards and 37 touchdowns in his career. He has two seasons of over 1,000 receiving yards, both coming with the Rams in back-to-back seasons in 2018 and 2019.

This signing gives the Texans a potential replacement if they decide to trade wide receiver Brandin Cooks, who asked for a trade at the trade deadline during the 2022 season. Cooks wasn't traded, but finished as the Texans leading receiver (669) last season. Cooks still prefers to be traded, league sources told ESPN.

Texans coach DeMeco Ryans and general manager Nick Caserio discussed Cooks' future at the NFL combine.

"I'd say we're kind of in the team building process here," Caserio said. "Every player, every individual situation we'll look at it. Then, ultimately we'll do what feels best for the team and the organization moving forward."

The issue for a potential trade involving Cooks is his salary of $18 million is fully guaranteed. But Ryans has engaged in discussion with Cooks and "would love to work with him."

"I have spoken to Brandin and that process will have to play itself out," Ryans said. "We'll do what's best for our team."

NFL Network first reported the signing.