Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill showed off his transcendent speed Saturday, winning the USA Track and Field indoor championship in the 60 meter sprint.

Hill, widely believed to be the fastest player in the NFL, donned a speed suit from his alma mater, Coffee High School, and won the race handily in 6.7 seconds.

The four-time All-Pro was a track star in high school, winning two state championships. He was named an All-American by USA Today in 2012.

Hill last ran for Oklahoma State in 2014.

His time of 6.7 seconds is four-tenths of a second off the world record mark of 6.34 seconds set by Christian Coleman in 2018.

Hill does, however, own the fastest recorded ball carrier speed by NFL next gen stats -- clocking in at 23.24 mph on a kick return during his rookie season in 2016.