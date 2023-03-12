BUFFALO, N.Y. -- The Bills made a move for now and the future, locking down All-Pro linebacker Matt Milano with a two-year contract extension through the 2026 season, the team announced Sunday.

The move also helps the Bills by creating approximately $6 million in cap space, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter. The team entered the weekend $19 million over the 2023 cap. Defensive tackle Tim Settle's contract was restructured to open up $600,000 in space as well, ESPN's Field Yates reported.

Milano, 28, was previously under contract through the 2024 season on an extension signed just before the linebacker could reach free agency in 2021.

This latest deal keeps Milano with the Bills for the long-term amid uncertainty at the other linebacker position, with Tremaine Edmunds, who has been with the Bills all five years of his career, currently set to become a free agent when the league year begins Wednesday.

Milano is coming off another strong season, with three interceptions, 99 tackles and two fumble recoveries in 2022. He was named a first-team All-Pro and selected to the Pro Bowl Games for the first time in his career.